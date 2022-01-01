Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is out now and gunning for glory

It's official, the highly anticipated sequel to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is out now for PC and consoles. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II drops players into an unprecedented global conflict that features the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141. Its time to experience the most intense and gritty Call of Duty to date, breaking the mould for first-person action gameplay and stunning visual design.This is a reimagining of the original Modern Warfare series, one of the best in first-person shooter history. Take on the role of Task Force 141, and join Price, Ghost and others as they combat a new global threat. Call of Duty is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 / Xbox One / PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.You can check out the launch trailer and Dark Water gameplay trailer below!