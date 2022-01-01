Matthew Perry almost missed Friends reunion due to emergency surgery

Matthew Perry almost missed Friends: The Reunion due to undergoing emergency dental surgery.

Hosted by James Corden, the special aired in May 2021 and featured the popular sitcom's main cast as well as appearances from a series of celebrity guests.

But in an interview for ABC News, Matthew revealed that he had an urgent dental appointment that made his "mouth feel like fire" a couple of days before the show was filmed.

"It sounded like my voice was up... I couldn't not show up," he told Diane Sawyer. "So, what I chose to do was just go and do the best that I could."

Matthew is currently promoting his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In the book, the actor opens up about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction.

And as part of the chat, Matthew became emotional when he reflected on seeing himself play Chandler Bing in season three of Friends because of his "painfully thin" frame.

"It's very hard to watch that, because in this weird way I feel sorry for that guy, 'cause that's a guy that's out of control. I didn't know what was going on with me. I weighed 155 pounds (70 kilograms) on my way to 128 pounds (58 kilograms). I feel too sorry for that guy, he's going through too much - and it's me, and I remember that, and I didn't understand what was going on," the 53-year-old explained. "But again, I'm sorry, and I'm so grateful to not be that anymore... but it's hard to, it's hard to watch that."

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing hits shelves from 1 November.