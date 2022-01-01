Taylor Hale accuses former Miss USA vice president of sexual harassment

Taylor Hale claimed that the former vice president of Miss USA sexually harassed her.

During a Friday appearance on the Reality Steve podcast, the Big Brother star spoke out against former vice president of Miss USA, Max Sebrechts.

Hale claimed that Sebrechts made unwanted sexual advances on her the morning after she competed in the 2021 Miss USA pageant.

Hale said the pair ran into each other in a hotel lobby, while she was carrying a "big and heavy" stage costume. Sebrechts reportedly offered to carry the load to her room for her, which she accepted.

Hale explained on the podcast that the Miss USA organisation set boundaries for members against entering each other's rooms.

"There was a protocol in place where if you were being escorted to your room, the person who was escorting you would stop at the elevator bank and watch you go down the hallway to your room," she said via E! News. "He did not stop at the elevator bank, he continued to go into the room."

She continued, "And then when he stood up, he gave me some very sexually intimate types of hugs, like they were very intimate, pretty sexual… He's whispering in my ear, telling me you know, I'm so beautiful, so gorgeous.

"He kisses the corner of my mouth trying to play it off like it's my cheek, and I just, I'm just frozen. I'm not doing anything but he's clearly waiting for me to make the next move. He does this twice and then finally, I get him to leave the room."