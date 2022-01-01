Henry Cavill insisted it was 'essential' Superman return offered 'hope and joy'

Henry Cavill insists it is "essential" his Superman offers "hope, optimism and joy".

The 39-year-old actor recently confirmed that he is returning as the legendary superhero in a new movie after making a brief cameo in 'Black Adam' and though he can't say much about what's in store for the Man of Steel, he's happy to be back.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Right now I can't really talk about anything.

"What I do want is hope, optimism and joy. Those three things are essential in a character."

Before returning to the comic book saga, Henry will next be seen as Sherlock Holmes again in the 'Enola Holmes' sequel and he admitted he was glad to be back in the "feel-good franchise, which stars Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role.

He said: "It's fun. It feels good to watch the movie, even though there is a very real and important message which is within the story. The story itself is fun to watch and Enola is enormous fun to watch, and that's easy to connect to."

Asked if he'd return for a third outing as Sherlock, he said: "Only time will tell."

Henry recently admitted he "never gave up hope" he'd be asked to make another Superman film.

He said: "The character means so much to me. It's been five years now. I never gave up hope.

"It's amazing to be here now talking about it again. There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I'm so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman."

Henry explained that he got the call to shoot his cameo in 'Black Adam' while he was filming for the TV series 'The Witcher' and he had to ask for permission to take a break from the project while keeping his Superman return a secret.

He recalled: "I went to Warner Bros.' studio in the UK and got back in the suit.

"It was a very powerful moment for me. I wasn't sure how I would feel... whether it would be something very emotionally connective because I put the 'Man of Steel' suit back on.

"I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit. It was important for me to be standing there and enjoying the moment. That is one of the top moments in my career. It feels great to have the opportunity to wear it again."