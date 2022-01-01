Sylvester Stallone had a 'reawakening' after wife Jennifer Flavin briefly filed for divorce

Sylvester Stallone experienced a "reawakening" after his wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce in August.

The former model filed documents to end her marriage to the Rocky actor after 25 years back in August, but she halted the process in October after they decided to reconcile.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, Stallone admitted that the divorce served as a wake-up call and made him reassess his priorities.

"Let's just say that it was a very tumultuous time," he said. "There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work and that was a hard lesson to learn."

The 76-year-old shares daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, with Flavin, and also has a 43-year-old son, Seargeoh, from his first marriage.

The action man confessed during the interview that he often put his career ahead of his family.

"I didn't pay enough attention when they were growing up. I was so career-oriented and now I go, 'OK, I don't have that much runway up ahead and I want to start asking them about their lives,'" he shared. "I ask them about their day and they started at first a little monosyllabic. Then I heard one say, 'I was just thinking about you.' Oh my God. I've never heard that before in my life. When a daughter knows you care, she's there forever."