Oprah Winfrey calls out scammers using her name to promote weight loss products

Oprah Winfrey has cautioned fans not to fall for an online scam using her name and likeness.



On Sunday, the media mogul took to Instagram to post a video in which she asserted that she has never endorsed weight loss gummies, despite a campaign circulating on the Internet featuring a photo of her.



In a statement, Oprah revealed that she has been approached by five people in recent days over the slimming products and felt it was important to issue a warning.



"It happened to me again today. A woman came up to me and said, 'Can you help me get your weight loss gummies,'" she recounted. "And I said, 'Ma'am, I don't have anything to do with weight loss gummies. And let me just tell you, you're the fifth person this week to mention it.' So, I am going to address it.



"It's come to my attention many times over. Somebody out there misusing my name even sending emails to people advertising weight loss gummies," the 68-year-old continued. "I have nothing to do with weight loss gummies or diet pills. And I don't want you all taken advantage of by people misusing my name. I have no weight loss gummies."



Oprah emphasised the same message in the accompanying caption to her post.



"Fraud alert! Please don't buy any weight loss gummies with my picture or name on them. There have been social media ads, emails, and fake websites going out and I want you to hear it straight from me, that I have nothing to do with them. Please don't be taken advantage of and don't give your personal information to them," she added.



Oprah is no stranger to the health and wellness industry. In 2015, she signed on as an investor and advisor for Weight Watchers (WW).