Nicola Peltz cut Brooklyn Beckham out of her directorial debut

Nicola Peltz cut her husband Brooklyn Beckham's speaking role from her directorial debut Lola James.

The Bates Motel actress, who also stars as the titular character in the movie, revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times' Style magazine that Brooklyn requested a speaking part and she agreed, although his scene ultimately ended up on the cutting room floor.

"I directed a film last year that I wrote when I was 23," she shared. "And Brooklyn is still mad at me, but he was like, 'Can I be in your movie?' And I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I would be honoured, but we have to disguise you.'

"Obviously, he's covered in tattoos and he's British. So, he did a few parts in the background, which if you pay attention, you can find (him), but in one scene he's like, 'Can I put the mic on, I wanna say a line?'"

However, the disguise didn't pan out well because Brooklyn had "the most British accent ever" and the scene made her laugh "so hard".

"I ended up cutting him out! He sat there, in the editing room, he was like, 'Did you really just cut me out while I'm sitting here?' I was like, 'Yes, I love you so much!'" she joked.

The 27-year-old confirmed that Brooklyn will still appear in the movie as an extra.

Lola James is currently in post-production and has yet to receive a release date.