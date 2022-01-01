Black Panther 3 could depend on Wakanda Forever success

'Black Panther 3' will depend on the success of 'Wakanda Forever'.

Producer Nate Moore has opened up on the status of a potential third film in the series over the coming years, and he insisted while there are "certainly ideas" being thrown around, the team don't want to "count [their] chickens".

He told Collider: "That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question.

"We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think [director Ryan Coogler's] really interested to see how the film plays before we decide.

"There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it.

"But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

Meanwhile, Coogler recently admitted he nearly quit directing following Chadwick Boseman's death.

The 36-year-old filmmaker has helmed the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' but confessed that he considered walking away from the industry altogether after Boseman – who led the cast of the first film as T'Challa/Black Panther - tragically passed away from colon cancer in 2020.

Ryan explained: "I was at a point when I was like, 'I'm walking away from this business.'

"I didn't know if I could make another movie period, (let alone) another 'Black Panther' movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, 'Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?' "

He continued: "I was poring over a lot of our conversations that we had, towards when I realised was the end of his life... I decided that it made more sense to keep going."