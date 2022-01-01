Caitlyn Jenner stands by criticism of transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney

Caitlyn Jenner regrets a member of her team misgendering trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney in a tweet but otherwise stands by her criticism of Dylan's video.

Last week, the transgender reality TV star came under fire for slamming Dylan over a TikTok video she made in May about "normalising the bulge" after people stared at her crotch while out shopping.

In her tweet, Caitlyn wrote, "Let's not 'normalise' any of what this person is doing. This is absurdity!" And in another message, she told a user, "He is talking about his penis!"

A representative for the 73-year-old issued a statement to the Washington Examiner on Monday admitting Caitlyn's team regretted misgendering Dylan.

"An individual on Ms. Jenner’s team haphazardly misgendered Dylan in the tweet ‘he is talking about his penis.’ For this we deeply regret the comment and have taken the appropriate actions to rectify the situation internally," the rep said. "Ms. Jenner has no further comment on the matter and stands by her statements, otherwise."

Caitlyn later called out the publication for publishing her statement with the "misleading headline" suggesting she had apologised.

Dylan responded to the drama in a lengthy TikTok video on Sunday, in which she said, "Although we have very different views on most things, a few days ago I probably would have still been willing to sit down with you and try to connect with you in some way because I automatically have a lot of respect for you as a fellow trans woman... but then you decided to ridicule me very publicly."

She added, "I don't think I have interest in getting to know you because the way you use your platform to publicly degrade me, it told me everything I needed to know about you. A trans person invalidating another trans person's transness is pretty evil in my eyes."

Also on Sunday, Caitlyn spoke out about the death threats she has received over the controversy.

"I have never received more death threats, death threats to my team, nasty hate mail than this week. It is all from the so called ‘inclusive’ lgbt community. I am so disgusted by the hateful individuals threatening my life for giving my opinions on news topics of the day," she tweeted.