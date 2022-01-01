Michelle Williams welcomes third child

Michelle Williams is a mother of three.

The Greatest Showman actress revealed in an interview with Variety in May that she and her husband, theatre director Thomas Kail, were expecting their second child together.

And according to photographs published by The Daily Mail on Monday, the 42-year-old recently gave birth. The photos, taken in New York City on Saturday, show Williams with a baby strapped to her chest while on a walk with Kail and their two-year-son Hart.

The notoriously private actress has not yet shared any details about the newborn, such as its name, sex and date of birth.

However, it can be assumed the tot was born within the past six weeks since the Fosse/Verdon star was visibly pregnant in images taken in mid-September.

Speaking to Variety about her baby news, the actress said, "It's totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family."

Williams is also mother to 17-year-old daughter Matilda from her relationship with Heath Ledger. The Australian actor died at the age of 28 in 2008.

Williams met Kail on the set of Fosse/Verdon in 2018 and they tied the knot in March 2020.