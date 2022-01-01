Paul Feig once made a martini for King Charles III

Paul Feig once fixed King Charles III a "very dry" martini.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, the Bridesmaids director revealed that his friend, author Santa Montefiore, organised a tea with the British monarch to help the filmmaker celebrate his 60th birthday. Feig turned the milestone age on 17 September.

"I ended up making a martini for the now King. It was lovely, we had a great time," he smiled.

Feig went on to share that he has a very specific recipe for cocktails.

"Very dry. I like making martinis - it's my one superpower. But they are very, very dry," the filmmaker continued.

The King acceded to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September.

Feig is currently promoting his new fantasy film, The School for Good and Evil.