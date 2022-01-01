Henry Cavill 'didn't know' Stephenie Meyer wanted him in Twilight

Henry Cavill reacted to being Stephenie Meyer’s choice as Edward Cullen in Twilight.

When Summit Entertainment had optioned the rights to the Twilight author’s work for film adaptation in 2007, she wrote an update saying she was disappointed that the Man Of Steel star was too old to play vampiric romantic interest Edward Cullen in the movie.

“The most disappointing thing for me is losing my perfect Edward. Henry Cavill is now 24 years old,” Stephenie said. “Let us have a moment of quiet in which to mourn.”

Henry reacted to Stephenie’s words on a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“I didn’t know about them wanting to cast me and the internet wasn’t quite the tool that it is now,” he said, via Just Jared. “I only found out afterwards. I was like, ‘Oh okay, that would have been cool.’”

However, the actor added that missing out on the role wasn’t so bad, saying, “Essentially, I got close to a bunch of stuff and didn’t get it, but it’s funny that people think that’s a bad thing… In Hollywood - or in the acting industry - everyone’s trying to get a role and they’re not necessarily getting them.

“And so, to get an opportunity to be in the limelight by missing out on the big roles is actually a good thing as opposed to a bad thing. And I count my lucky stars for each one of those.”

Edward was eventually played by Robert Pattinson.