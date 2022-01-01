Emily Ratajkowski doesn't 'believe in straight people'

Emily Ratajkowski believes sexuality "is on a sliding scale".

While speaking to Harper's Bazaar, the model and My Body author opened up about her philosophy on sexuality.

Emily sparked rumours that she was bisexual when she posted a video on TikTok responding to a user asking, "If you identify as a bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?" She stitched the video of the user's question with a video of herself sitting on her green velvet couch.

When asked in her interview if there was any truth to the rumours, Emily responded, "I think sexuality is on a sliding scale. I don't really believe in straight people.

"My girlfriend came over and was like, 'B**ch, have you seen the green-couch thing?' She was laughing at me because my green couch is so big."

She continued, "I want to be able to have fun with how I present myself in the world without feeling like I'm a bad feminist or a good feminist. Duh. I don't want to be a part of your club if you don't want to have me. It's fine!"

Elsewhere in the interview, Emily discussed dating after her split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

"I can tell you that I have never been single before," she shared. "I feel all the emotions... I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different."