Jennifer Lawrence regrets not taking Adele's advice over Passengers role

Jennifer Lawrence regrets not taking Adele's advice over her role in the sci-fi film Passengers.

The Silver Linings Playbook actress played writer Aurora Lane in the 2016 movie, which followed two passengers on an interstellar spacecraft who are accidentally awakened 90 years early from their induced hibernation.

While Jennifer and co-star Chris Pratt won praise for their performances, the feature received mixed reviews, and now, the 32-year-old has confessed that she wishes she had listened to her friend Adele.

"Adele told me not to do it! She was like, 'I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies,'" she recalled in an interview for The New York Times. "I should have listened to her."

Directed by Morten Tyldum, Passengers grossed $303 million worldwide and was nominated for Oscars in the Best Original Score and Best Production Design categories.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Jennifer recalled how she took on a series of roles in her mid-twenties that didn't necessarily connect with the fanbase she established as the star of The Hunger Games franchise.

"I was like, 'Oh no, you guys are here because I'm here, and I'm here because you're here. Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?'" the actress recounted.

Jennifer is currently promoting her Apple TV+ drama Causeway. The film is set to be released on 4 November.