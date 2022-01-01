Jennifer Lawrence nearly called off wedding to Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence almost called off her wedding to Cooke Maroney due to commitment anxiety.

In an interview for The New York Times, the Silver Linings Playbook actress shared how she related to her character Lynsey's fear of commitment in the upcoming drama Causeway.

"When you don't fully know yourself, you have no idea where to put yourself," she mused. "And then I met my husband, and he was like, 'Put yourself here.' I was like, 'That feels right, but what if it's not?'"

Lawrence went on to note that she was "conscious" of her commitment issues while filming Causeway but is glad she tied the knot with art gallery director Maroney in October 2019.

"Then I went back, and when I'm home with my husband making this family, I'm so happy I stayed," the star insisted. "I'm so happy I didn't freak out and cancel the wedding and run away and go, 'I'll never be taken down!'"

Lawrence and Maroney welcomed a son named Cy in February.