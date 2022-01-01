Jimmy Fallon may reprise Almost Famous role in Broadway show

Jimmy Fallon is interested in reprising his Almost Famous role in the new Broadway adaptation.



In the 2000 film, written and directed by Cameron Crowe, the TV host played rock band manager Dennis Hope.



During a conversation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, Crowe invited Fallon to take up the part again in the stage musical version.



"You came in and rocked your scene so well as the manager of the future, who kind of glimpses all that's coming in terms of rock getting bigger. So, of course, (the character) is in the play. My dream has always been to have you come and be the link between the two casts - the cast of the musical and the movie. So, I'd like you to come on the Broadway stage and play your part again," he said. "I rewrote the scene for an advanced Jimmy fever. I really wanted to get a scene worthy of you.... It's got some new jokes... and it's fun!"



In response, Jimmy exclaimed: "Really? I'm in! I would absolutely."



Almost Famous tells the story of a teenage journalist writing for Rolling Stone magazine in the early 1970s. The film was loosely based on Crowe's life. The stage musical is set to debut at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on 3 November.