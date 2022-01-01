Haley Lu Richardson reveals she and Brett Dier split two years ago

Haley Lu Richardson has revealed that she and fiancé Brett Dier broke up two years ago.



The White Lotus star took to her Instagram Stories on 1 November to share a picture of herself and the Jane the Virgin star and announce their split news.



"Hey guys. This is me and Brett," she wrote. "We actually separated two years ago. But life goes on and we are both existing and doing pretty well turns out."



Haley continued, "We shared a deeply special chunk of our lives together. I'm so glad to have had the last couple years to heal and grow without the internet knowing but we kinda wanted to share it and move on now. Love yourselves! Life is life babes!"



Brett posted the same picture on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Hey guys. This is Haley and I. We separated 2 years ago but we saw each other today for the first time.



"We are happy and so thankful for the time we had together. (For those people who have been dying to know what happened to us) Haley's post is better worded. Have a great day!"



The actors dated for seven years before Haley "spontaneously" proposed to the actor in 2018. The Split actress later told Cosmopolitan that they were going to "take our time" getting married.