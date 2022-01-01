Danny Boyle would consider completing 28 Days Later trilogy

Danny Boyle would be "tempted" to complete a '28 Days Later' trilogy.

The Oscar-winning director helmed the 2002 horror flick – but not the 2007 follow-up '28 Weeks Later' – and explained that the opportunity to adapt Alex Garland's script for '28 Months Later' appeals to him.

In an interview with NME, Danny said: "I'd be very tempted (to direct it). It feels like a very good time actually. It's funny. I hadn't thought about it until you just said it, and I remembered 'Bang, this script!' which is again set in England, very much about England. Anyway, we'll see... who knows?"

The original movie starred Cillian Murphy as bicycle courier Jim, a man who wakes from a coma to find London deserted after a viral infection decimates society, and Boyle knew that it would be a success immediately.

The 'Trainspotting' filmmaker recalled: "I instantly knew the film was something very special. I remember reading the first ten pages of (Alex Garland's script), thinking, 'This is brilliant'."

Danny, 66, continued: "It was like a quarter of a page. He wanders around London on his own and you just thought, 'Oh my God!'

"What an amazing idea: a deserted London. It's actually come to haunt us (since Covid). We complain how overcrowded (cities) are and about the stress, and then in an instant, life as we know it in many, many different forms can empty them."

Cillian revealed that he would jump at the chance to return for the third film.

The 'Peaky Blinders' star said: "I think there's a problem with that, in that I'm 20 years older.

"But every time I do bump into Danny or Alex I always mention it. Because I showed it to my kids recently, some Halloween about four or five years ago, and they loved it.

"It really stands up, which is amazing for a film that's 20 years old. So yeah, I love the idea and it's very appealing to me."