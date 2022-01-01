Nick Cannon confirms he's expecting baby with Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon has confirmed he is expecting another baby with Alyssa Scott.



Last month, the model took to Instagram to share that she was pregnant, nearly a year after the death of her and the TV host's son Zen.



Tragically, the little boy passed away at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.



Returning to the platform on Thursday, Alyssa posted two photos of her and Nick in a bathtub.



One shows the star kissing her growing baby bump, while the other depicts him cradling her stomach.



"This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING," she wrote in the caption.



Nick has not yet commented on Alyssa's pregnancy news.



In recent years, the 42-year-old has hit headlines due to his non-traditional family setup.



He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden, five, daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and newborn son Rise with Brittany Bell, and twin boys Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa.



Nick is also a father to a baby son named Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, has an infant daughter Onyx with Lanisha Cole, and is currently expecting another baby with Abby.