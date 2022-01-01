Kim Kardashian 'tried everything' to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress for 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian "tried everything" to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

The reality TV star walked the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York back in May wearing the crystal-studded gown Marilyn wore when she sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Kim lost 16 pounds (seven kilograms) in three weeks to fit into the dress as it couldn't be altered due to its fragile nature, and during the latest episode of The Kardashians, she explained how she struggled to get the gown on at the first fitting.

"When I went to put it on it wouldn't even go on over my hips, and I was just like devastated," she said, before adding to her team: "You know what, I'll try everything, and if I really get 10 pounds down, then we'll try it again."

And while executives at Ripley's Believe It or Not! - who own the historic piece - initially declined Kim's request to wear the dress, she eventually managed to change their minds.

"Ever since I did the Balenciaga look (in 2021) with the face mask and covered from head to toe, it changed the way that I feel about just looking pretty on a red carpet. Especially for the Met. It's not just about looking pretty. It has to be a story, it has to be a whole vibe. And this dress is such a good story," the 42-year-old explained.

Earlier in the episode, Kim claimed that she can "squeeze into anything" due to the width of her shoulders.

"No one trusted us; for years, they would never send samples. And then once I would get to Paris and try on the samples, they would be like, 'Oh, wait, she actually fits in our stuff.' So, I don't know how to convince the guy who owns the original Marilyn dress that I'm a shapeshifter," she added.