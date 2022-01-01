Emma Corrin's family 'coped' watching naked dance in Lady Chatterley's Lover

Emma Corrin's family "coped" watching them dance naked in the rain in their new movie Lady Chatterley's Lover.

In the latest movie adaptation of D. H. Lawrence's controversial novel of the same name, The Crown star plays an upper-class woman who has an affair with her husband's gamekeeper, played by Jack O'Connell.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Emma, who uses they/them pronouns, described the scene in which the lead characters dance naked in the rain as "the most exhilarating thing I have ever done in my life".

"In filmmaking, it is pretend so it's rare that you are actually in a situation where you are literally thinking and feeling exactly as your character would be," the actor explained. "Being completely naked in the Welsh countryside meant you didn't have to fake anything, you were just feeling it and it was quite amazing."

While the movie isn't released on Netflix until 2 December, it screened at the Telluride Film Festival in America in September and the London Film Festival last month and the 26-year-old's family came along to check it out.

Speaking about their reaction, Emma recalled, "They all sat through it and all coped - weirdly I felt more sorry for my flatmates having to sit next to my family while they watched it. But, they are all still talking to me!"

The Graham Norton Show airs in the U.K. on Friday.