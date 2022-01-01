Pauline Chalamet reveals brother Timothée 'loves' her Sex Lives of College Girls show

Pauline Chalamet has shared that her brother Timothée Chalamet loves her TV show The Sex Lives of College Girls.



While speaking to E! News, the actress insisted that her famous younger brother, Dune and Call Me by Your Name star Timothée, is a fan of the series.



"My brother loves it," Pauline said of the show. "You'll have to get the story from him, because I believe he did watch it with one of my parents. So that is that."



When asked whether she watched the series with her parents, the actress joked, "Are you kidding?" and confirmed that she had not.



Meanwhile, her co-star Amrit Kaur gave her parents a list of episodes she would watch with them - the ones in which she remains fully clothed.



"They wanted to know," Amrit said of her parents. "It's like, 'Okay, I'm going to be honest, those ones have that. If you choose to see your daughter in that way, please not while I'm there.'"



The comedy-drama, created by Mindy Kaling, debuted in November 2021, and the second season will premiere in the U.S. on 17 November.