Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers engaged

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers are set to wed.

The Normal People actor and the Motion Sickness singer made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) gala in November 2021.

In recent months, rumours have circulated online that the pair might be engaged, and during an interview for The Guardian published on Saturday, Paul confirmed the news.

Speaking about his decision to ditch social media last year, the journalist noted that the Irishman didn't leave the platforms before exchanging messages with Phoebe.

"Mescal did, however, stay on long enough to exchange charged messages on Twitter and Instagram with the musician Phoebe Bridgers; the pair are now engaged," they wrote.

Neither Paul nor Phoebe has released an official statement.

The couple is believed to have started dating after meeting on the set of the music video for her song Savior Complex. The clip was released in December 2020.