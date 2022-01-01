Rachel Zegler shares set photos from Hunger Games prequel to celebrate wrapping filming

Rachel Zegler celebrated the final day of filming her upcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, with some behind-the-scenes images over the weekend.



The West Side Story actress shared pictures on Twitter on Saturday of herself holding the clapperboard with a glimpse of the set in the background.



"I have loved every second. And that's a wrap," the 21-year-old Golden Globe winner tweeted. "Many many many more words come to mind but i shan’t bore you by pretending i have anything new to offer you with my thoughts. just know i am thankful. just know i love telling stories. just know i am so happy with real life. happy wrap, my songbirds."



Rachel was cast as Lucy Gray Baird, a District 12 tribute in the 10th Hunger Games, in the movie adaptation of Suzanne Collins' 2020 prequel novel back in May.



She stars alongside Tom Blyth as a young Coriolanus Snow, who mentors Lucy before becoming the cruel tyrant he's depicted as in The Hunger Games franchise, in which he was portrayed by Donald Sutherland.



The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes also stars Viola Davis, Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, and Zegler's boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera, who she previously worked with on Steven Spielberg's version of West Side Story.



The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, directed by Hunger Games regular Francis Lawrence, hits theatres on 17 November 2023.