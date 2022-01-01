Lindsay Lohan pays tribute to Aaron Carter

Lindsay Lohan has paid tribute to her late ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter.

The singer/rapper was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday. He was 34.

Following the sad news, Lindsay remembered Aaron during an interview for Access Hollywood on Monday.

"So many (memories) from when I was so young, just that era of my life... and my prayers go out to his family and may he rest in peace and God bless," she said.

Lindsay and Aaron reportedly dated between January 2002 and April 2003.

In a separate interview for Entertainment Tonight, the star noted that she still has a "lot of love" for the I Want Candy hitmaker and his family.

"My heart goes out to his family and may he rest in peace," the 36-year-old continued. "And God bless him... and yeah, just (a) lot of love there."

Aaron's sudden death is still under investigation.

Lindsay is currently promoting her new Netflix film, Falling for Christmas. The festive flick is set to be released on 10 November.