Shawn Levy in early talks to direct Star Wars film

Shawn Levy is reportedly in early talks to direct a Star Wars film.



The Adam Project director is in early negotiations with Lucasfilm to direct a Star Wars movie, according to Variety.



The outlet has not reported its sources or released any details about the film or negotiations themselves.



Shawn shared screenshots of the news to his Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, seemingly confirming Variety’s report. He captioned his post, “Childhood me is losing his s**t right now. Grown-up me is too.”



The prolific filmmaker is currently working alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on Deadpool 3, set for release in November 2024. Ryan is also expected on the set of Stranger Things’ fifth and final season, which starts filming in 2023. His upcoming limited Netflix series All The Light We Cannot See is in post-production and developed with British screenwriter and film director Steven Knight, creator behind Peaky Blinders.