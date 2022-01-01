Rebel Wilson explains meaning behind baby's name

Rebel Wilson has explained why she named her first child Royce Lillian.



The Pitch Perfect actress revealed earlier this week that her first child had been born via surrogate, and in a new interview with People, she explained how she settled upon the tot's full name, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson.



"I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one," she shared. "Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen (Elizabeth II)."



The 42-year-old, who is in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma, recalled how "overwhelming and exciting" it was holding Royce for the first time.



"My love for her is just overflowing. She is gorgeous and perfect. I felt like, 'Wow, this is such a precious miracle,'" she added.



The Australian actress announced Royce's arrival by sharing a photo of the newborn on Instagram.



"I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!" she wrote in the caption. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift."



She received congratulations from her Pitch Perfect co-stars Brittany Snow, Skylar Astin and Alexis Knapp as well as Taika Waititi, Octavia Spencer and Paris Hilton in the comments.