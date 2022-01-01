Jenna Ortega thinks Scream 6 will 'distract' fans from Neve Campbell's absence

Jenna Ortega thinks 'Scream 6' is so action-packed fans will be distracted from Neve Campbell's absence.

The 20-year-old actress will reprise her role as Tara Carpenter in the next instalment of the iconic slasher franchise, but Campbell won't be returning as Sidney Prescott because she didn't feel "valued" by the deal she was offered.

Asked how the upcoming sequel will address Sidney not being around, Ortega told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I feel like I can't really speak too much on that just because it's not necessarily my character, but I will say there's so much going on in this next one, that it's so action-heavy and so gore-heavy that I think you're gonna be distracted almost."

However, she noted the movie still makes "references" to Campbell's iconic 'final girl' with "protectiveness" over the character.

She added: "But it's very clear, like, there's references to Sidney, of course.

"You know, it's nice because there's still a protectiveness in the script and that's something that the actors had naturally over her because obviously we respect her, and we want the best for her. She's missed and thought of."

Ortega will be joined in the sixth 'Scream' movie by returning stars Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding, while Courteney Cox - who has appeared in the first five films - will also be back.

Reflecting on Campbell's decision to pull out of the new movie, Barrera previously admitted she understood why she felt the need to stand her ground.

She said: "It was shocking, but also, as a woman, I get it. Especially as a woman of color, I deal with that stuff all the time where I feel like they’re not paying me what I know that I’m worth.

"But usually for me, I feel like it’s because I’m a Latina, and they don’t value us as much as white women.

"So if Neve being a white woman is feeling undervalued, that just goes to show how much of a problem it is in the industry. I applaud her sticking to what she believes in.”