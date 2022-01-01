Khloé Kardashian 'turned down' previous invitations to Met Gala

Khloé Kardashian has revealed she was invited to past Met Galas but never "opted" to go.

Last year, rumours circulated online speculating that the reality TV star had been "banned" from the annual fashion spectacle because she had never attended, a claim she later rejected.

Khloé made her Met Gala debut at the event in May, and during the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, she explained why she had skipped the bash in recent years.

"I have been invited in the past. I just opted not to go. I'm not big on red carpets. I think I've made that very clear," she said in a confessional.

Khloé went on to note that it was her sister Kim Kardashian who convinced her to attend this year.

"Good old Kimberly has a way with words," the 38-year-old laughed. "And I am also sort of a pushover with some things and I guess I allowed her to push me over."

Elsewhere in the episode, Khloé was seen attending a fitting with designer Jeremy Scott for the glamorous gold Moschino gown she selected for the night.

And behind the scenes, Kim shared how she had encouraged her sibling to attend.

"Khloé has always been really nervous to go to the Met," she noted. "So I was like, 'You're gonna look amazing. You're gonna use my glam. We're gonna get ready together. We're gonna make this the best experience ever.'"