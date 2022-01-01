Chris Rock to make history with Netflix's first live stand-up special

Chris Rock is set to become the first star to perform live on Netflix.

Netflix officials announced on Thursday that the comedian will make history by headlining the platform's first-ever live global streaming event, which is set to air in early 2023.

"Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation," Robbie Praw, Netflix's vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said in a statement. "We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honored that Chris is carrying this torch."

Netflix previously worked with the funnyman on his 2018 stand-up special, Chris Rock: Tamborine, and the 57-year-old appeared on the line-up of the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Chris is currently on his Ego Death World Tour and also has a series of stand-up shows lined up with Dave Chappelle, a fellow Netflix collaborator, in December.

The comedian has yet to comment on the project, which will be the first significant test of Netflix's livestreaming capabilities. If it is a success, the event may open the door to an expansion of live elements in Netflix shows in the future.