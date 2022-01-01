Florence Pugh and Zach Braff share sweet exchange on Instagram following split

Exes Florence Pugh and Zach Braff proved that they split on good terms when they shared a playful exchange on Instagram on Thursday.

The 47-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to encourage his fans to bid on eBay for a 30-minute Zoom call with him and his former Scrubs co-star Donald Faison to raise money for Homes For Our Troops.

The 26-year-old British actress left a sweet comment underneath, writing, "I'm deffo bidding on this," and Zach replied by noting that she could get the call for free.

"@florencepugh I'm certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans…." he responded.

An Instagram user chimed in by joking, "@zachbraff 10 points gryffindor on how you're flirting with @florencepugh here," and the actor simply replied with a straight-faced emoji, which he later deleted.

Florence and Zach began dating in 2019 after meeting on the set of the short film, In the Time It Takes to Get There. The Don't Worry Darling star revealed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in August that they split up earlier this year after three years together.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," she explained. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

Florence did not specify exactly when they split up.