Paul Mescal was 'petrified' joining Phoebe Bridgers onstage at Coachella

Paul Mescal was "petrified" joining his partner Phoebe Bridgers onstage during the Coachella festival in April.

The singer surprised the crowd when she brought the Normal People actor, who she has been dating since mid-2020, on stage in California to dance and sing along to her finale track, I Know the End.

Reflecting on the moment in an interview with GQ Hype, Paul admitted he was "f**king petrified" seeing thousands of people staring back at him.

"It was awful. I don't think I've ever been more nervous to do something," he shared.

The Aftersun actor splits his time between Phoebe's home in Los Angeles and his native Ireland, and when he's got some time off, he joins her and her band on tour.

"We've seen the whole of America in a tour bus with our dog," he revealed. "I've got to spend more time not just with her but with like, my family and friends outside of Covid, when it relaxed its grip over itself. That's the truth - it's just been a really f**king amazing time."

Paul initially struggled with how much he felt comfortable sharing about his celebrity relationship but he's now found a good balance.

"I feel like I've struck a happy medium with like, having a public relationship be private, on my terms. And that's satisfying because it just means you're not travelling around under the cover of night, trying to hide your movements from the world," the 26-year-old noted. "Nor will I ever truly go into depth with anybody about what that relationship means to me or what the inner life of that relationship is."