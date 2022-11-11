Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 11

Nick Cannon is a new dad again.

The Masked Singer host took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that Abby De La Rosa welcomed a daughter named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon the previous day.

In the accompanying caption, Nick praised Abby's "selfless love".

"11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON' to arrive!" he began. "Mommy @hiabbydelarosa I love you! You make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself. Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn't go unnoticed (sic)."

Nick went on to hint that he and Abby have already nicknamed their daughter "Bizzy B".

"BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!" the star continued.

Nick and Abby are already parents to 16-month-old twin sons, Zion and Zillion.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old has a whole brood of children.

He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden, five, daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and newborn son Rise with Brittany Bell.

Nick is also a father to a baby son named Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, has an infant daughter Onyx with Lanisha Cole, and is currently expecting a second child with Alyssa Scott.

Sadly, Nick and Alyssa's son Zen died aged five months in December 2021 following a battle with brain cancer.