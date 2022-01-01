Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates 48th birthday with star-studded party

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 48th birthday with Hollywood's elite at a Beverly Hills mansion on Friday.



The guest list included some of the biggest names in entertainment, from musicians to actors to sports legends.



Celebrities may have arrived with personal chauffeurs, but according to Fox News, once inside, they were required to hand over their phones.



Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, 79, was driven to the party, while Jamie Foxx arrived in a Rolls-Royce, and Bradley Cooper and Kate Hudson drove to the bash together.



Meanwhile, sports star LeBron James was accompanied by his wife, Savannah, and his agent, Rich Paul.



Tobey Maguire, DiCaprio's longtime friend, was seen in an all-black ensemble with a mystery brunette woman. His ex-wife Jennifer Meyer, with whom he shares two teenage children, was also present at the party.



Former Victoria's Secret Angels Sara Sampaio and Josephine Skriver were also in attendance, along with Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, Casey Affleck and his girlfriend Caylee Cowan, and Rami Malek and his partner Lucy Boynton.



While Gigi Hadid, DiCaprio's rumoured girlfriend, was not present, two other important people were: his parents Irmelin and George.