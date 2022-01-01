Jay Leno hospitalised after suffering 'serious burns' in gasoline fire

Jay Leno is recovering after suffering "serious burns" in a gasoline fire.



Over the weekend, editors at TMZ reported that the TV presenter had experienced a "serious health emergency" as the result of a car in his Los Angeles garage "erupting into flames without warning".



On Monday, Leno issued a statement in which he revealed he was in a stable condition.



"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am O.K. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," he told Variety.



It's believed Leno is recuperating at the Grossman Burn Center.



The 72-year-old is currently serving as host of Jay Leno's Garage, a TV series about cars and motorbikes, and the comedy quiz show, You Bet Your Life.