Jana Kramer 'went on a few dates' with Chris Evans

Jana Kramer revealed she and Chris Evans dated over a decade ago.

During an episode of her Whine Down podcast, the One Tree Hill star recalled a brief romance she shared with the Marvel golden boy.

“He wasn’t Captain America yet, but he was a heartthrob cutie,” Jana recounted, adding the pair “went on a few dates”, but she “can’t remember how many dates it was, I just remember the last date”.

She continued, “To this day I’m actually sort of mortified… This is so embarrassing.”

The actress reported going back to Chris’s Studio City home after hanging out with him and his friends.

“It was a fun time… but I was getting a little sleepy. And so I was like, ‘Hey I’m gonna go to bed’ or whatever,” she declared. “And so I had asparagus for dinner that night so I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me.”

Jana said the “last interaction” she remembers is “him going into the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again”. She clarified she and Chris “didn’t hook up that night”, though she described him as a “great kisser”.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Jana commented she got in touch with Chris again a year ago, but he was taken.

Chris has been dating Alba Baptista for over a year, according to sources for Just Jared.