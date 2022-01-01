Jonah Hill speaks out against media 'being really brutal about my weight'

Jonah Hill opened up about how fame impacted his mental health.



In his Netflix documentary Stutz released on Tuesday, the Don’t Look Up star spoke out against media outlets fuelling his declining mental well-being.



The documentary centres on Jonah, 38, chronicling his life and career to his psychiatrist Phil Stutz. In the film, Jonah revealed he first sought out the psychiatrist for self-esteem issues after discovering that fame “didn’t cure” the issues.



“When I met you I was 33, maybe. I had an incredible amount of success,” the actor told Phil, via Radio Times. “(But) inherently, at my core, I’m still this unlovable person. The work is inching towards not only accepting (that) it’s great to be this person, but that’s still very hard.”



Jonah added the fact his success wasn’t changing his self-image “made me beyond depressed”.



He continued, “At the same time, the media kept being really brutal about my weight… It was just kind of free game for anyone to sort of hit my sore spot.



“I’d be so angry. It kept me from feeling any sense of being able to grow past negative feelings about myself.”



Elsewhere in the documentary, Jonah explained his reasoning behind making it.



“I made this movie because I love Phil, because I love the life these tools allowed for me to have,” he declared. “And it doesn't matter what people think about the movie. It just matters that we finished it together.”