Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita welcome second child

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita have welcomed their second child via surrogate.



The Modern Family actor announced on Tuesday that he is taking a two-night break from the Broadway play Take Me Out because his surrogate had given birth to his and Justin's second child.



"Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita," he wrote on Instagram. "A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four."



Jesse, 47, shared a selfie of him and Justin in the hospital with the newborn and a snap of the tot lying on a blanket. He later posted a photo of Sullivan's cot, or crib, on his Instagram Stories with the caption, "Welcome home, Sullivan."



He received congratulatory messages in the comments from his former Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland, who wrote, "The SWEETEST". In addition, Amanda Seyfried posted, "Congratulations sweet boys!!!!" and Uzo Aduba commented, "Awww. Congratulations to all and welcome, baby Sullivan!!"



Jesse and Justin, a lawyer, first became parents in July 2020 when their son Beckett was born.



They got engaged in September 2012 after almost two years of dating and tied the knot in New York in July 2013.