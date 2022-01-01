Candace Cameron Bure responds to backlash over comments about 'traditional marriage'

Candace Cameron Bure has responded to backlash following her comments about "traditional marriage".

Earlier this week, the Full House actress came under fire after she indicated in an interview for The Wall Street Journal that she won't develop films about same-sex couples under her new production deal with the Great American Family TV network.

Following criticism from the likes of JoJo Siwa and Hilarie Burton, Candace took to Instagram on Wednesday to defend her remarks.

"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," she began. "It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn't be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever. I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately."

Candace went on to hit out at media outlets for using the controversy to "fan flames of conflict and hate".

She also claimed that she stated people of "all ethnicities and identities" will be encouraged to contribute to the Great American Family projects, but the comment was left out of her original interview.

"I've never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling, but in celebrating God's greatness in our lives through the stories I tell," the 46-year-old concluded. "All of that comes from the LOVE that God himself showered upon humanity when he gave the gift of joy and forgiveness on the first Christmas morning 2000 years ago. It is why I love Christmas stories and sharing true joy and true peace with millions of people around the world. And in the sole motivation of pure love, I hope you'll join me in sharing God's hope for all the world this Christmas season. Call that my Christmas wish."

Candace was tapped as a chief content officer for the Great American Family TV network in April, following a long-standing relationship with the Hallmark Channel.

She will develop, produce, and star in romantic comedies and holiday content for the network.