Kate Mara and Jamie Bell welcome second baby together

Kate Mara has given birth to her and Jamie Bell’s second baby together.

The Martian star announced in a Thursday Instagram post she and her husband Jamie Bell had welcomed their second baby together.

Captioning a photo of the newborn’s feet, the 39-year-old actress told fans, “Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet.”

Earlier, Kate was photographed by Page Six holding the infant while walking to and from a shoot. In the photo, Kate wore pink sweats and a hoodie, while her baby, whose name is yet to be made public, sported a striped hat.

Kate announced her pregnancy in a July Instagram post, captioning a photo of herself holding hands with Jamie, “There are three of us in this pic.”

The couple welcomed their eldest child in May 2019 but have still not shared the three-year-old’s name.

Mara and Bell began dating in the fall of 2015, and their engagement was announced in January 2017. The former Fantastic Four co-stars announced their marriage on social media in July of the following year.

Jamie also shares nine-year-old Jack with his ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.