Eva Mendes responds to rumours she's secretly married to Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes has addressed fresh speculation that she's secretly married to her longtime partner Ryan Gosling.



Earlier this week, the Hitch actress sent her fans wild when she posted a picture showing a wrist tattoo which reads "de Gosling", leading many to wonder if she is married to the La La Land star.



During an appearance on Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Friday, Eva was asked about the rumours and she did little to dispel the speculation.



"There's a rumour that you guys might have secretly tied the knot. Is that true?" asked one of the hosts, to which the actress coyly replied, "But who says we weren't already? I like to keep it all mysterious."



The 48-year-old then joked that the "de Gosling" tattoo was a temporary transfer, before quickly confirming that it is a permanent piece she has had for years.



"I do have a tattoo," she added. "No, it's not a press-on. But I got it years ago. I posted a picture and I've gotten a lot of funny questions."



In the Instagram photo, Eva bears the inside of her wrist to the camera and the tattoo can be clearly seen. In Hispanic culture, women traditionally do not take their husband's name upon marriage, but they can add their husband's surname to their own using "de", meaning "of" in English, if they wish to do so.



Eva and Ryan, 42, began dating in 2011 and they share two daughters; Esmeralda Amada, eight, and Amada Lee, six.



They were previously rumoured to be married back in 2016 but their spokesperson denied the reports at the time.