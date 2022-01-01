Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde split - report

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up.

The As It Was singer and Booksmart director began dating in January 2021 after meeting on the set of Don't Worry Darling.

But according to editors at People, Harry and Olivia are "taking a break" from their relationship.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," a source commented. "It's a very amicable decision. They're still very close friends."

In addition, another insider claimed Harry and Olivia are focusing on themselves right now.

"Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart," they asserted.

Representatives for the stars have not yet commented on the report.

At present, Harry is in Mexico for a series of shows as part of his Love on Tour trek. He is set to play gigs across Latin America before taking some time off over Christmas.

Meanwhile, Olivia walked the red carpet at the premiere of Women Talking in Los Angeles on Friday night.

She shares son Otis, eight, and daughter Daisy, six, with ex-partner Jason Sudeikis.