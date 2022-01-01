Hugh Jackman 'disappointed' to miss The Music Man shows after suffering voice issues

Hugh Jackman is "terribly disappointed" to be missing two performances of The Music Man due to voice issues.

The Greatest Showman actor, who plays Harold Hill in the Broadway revival of the show, took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to announce that he had been placed on vocal rest.

"To the audiences of @musicmanbway.... I'm terribly disappointed to say my doctor has put me on vocal rest," he wrote. "I wasn't able to perform in last night's show and will not be able to appear in today's matinee. I'm following doctor's orders - staying silent and slurping on chicken soup."

Jackman went on to insist that he does not have Covid-19.

Max Clayton will step in for the star while he is recuperating.

After a successful run, The Music Man is set to close on 15 January.