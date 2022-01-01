Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly broken up.



The model and NBA player originally dated between June 2020 and June 2022, but after a brief split, appeared to rekindle the romance in August.



Yet, according to editors at People, Kendall and Devin, 26, called it quits again last month.



"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," one source told the outlet, while another insider added: "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."



Representatives for Kendall, 27, and Devin have not yet commented on the report.



In addition to modelling and appearing in her family's reality TV show, The Kardashians, the star has also been promoting her 818 Tequila company.