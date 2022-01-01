Anne Heche's ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane files claim against her estate

Thomas Jane, Anne Heche's ex-boyfriend, has filed a claim against her estate over an alleged unpaid loan.



The Donnie Brasco actress passed away on 5 August after she crashed her car into a house in Los Angeles. At the time of her death, the 53-year-old was separated from her former Hung co-star Jane, who she began dating in 2019.



In a new court filing obtained by People, lawyers for Jane claim that he loaned the actress $157,000 (£133,000) and is still owed just over $149,000 (£126,000). In addition, he is seeking $18.77 (£15.85) per day in growing interest.



They claim that Heche had previously agreed to repay the loan in $10,000 (£8,000) monthly instalments beginning in August 2021, however, she did not "make any further payments" after the first two instalments.



Jane's legal team claim that he is now owed $137,000 (£116,000) in principal, $9,800 (£8,300) in interest, and $2,300 (£1,900) in late charges.



After Heche's death, Jane gave a statement to The Daily Mail, offering his "thoughts and prayers" and crediting Heche as "one of the true talents of her generation."



The actor's filing is the latest claim against Heche's estate. Lynne Mishele, the tenant of the home which was destroyed in the fiery crash, is seeking $2 million (£1.7 million) in damages for negligence, infliction of emotional distress and trespass.



Heche's death was ruled as an accident and her cause of death was listed as inhalation and thermal injuries.