Harvey Weinstein's representative gloats over She Said 'bombing' at the box office

A representative for disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein has issued a statement gloating over She Said's poor performance at the U.S. box office.

She Said, starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, follows The New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor as they gather evidence of sexual assault and harassment against the Hollywood heavyweight. Their investigation led to the newspaper's bombshell expose in October 2017 and the producer's subsequent rape conviction and 23-year prison sentence.

Despite receiving positive reviews and awards buzz, She Said only made $2.2 million (£1.8 million) at the box office on its opening weekend, making it one of the worst openings for a wide studio release.

A representative for Weinstein released a statement to Variety on Monday to remark on She Said's box office performance.

"The film She Said bombing isn't a surprise," said the spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer. "Movie watchers want to be entertained, especially now. Details of the investigation, the #MeToo movement, the story of Weinstein and the accusers, has been told over and over again these past five years and it is clear that there was little worth paying to see it here."

The statement concluded, "Harvey, the film producer and distributor, would have known that."

Weinstein, who was sentenced to prison in New York in 2020, is currently on trial in Los Angeles, where he is accused of two charges of rape and five counts of sexual assault. The prosecution rested its case last week and the defence will begin presenting its case on Monday after a break for Thanksgiving.

He is also facing two counts of indecent assault in the U.K.