Daniel Craig isn't a fan of Thanksgiving foods

Daniel Craig has mixed views on traditional Thanksgiving dishes.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, the British actor confessed he is "not so good with the fixings" when it comes to cooking for the holiday.

And while he likes cranberry sauce, Daniel views stuffing to be "an abomination".

"It's just wet bread that you mix with herb," commented host Stephen, to which the James Bond star replied, "And stuff up the a**e of a chicken or turkey!"

"I think it should be cooked separately. It's good but I don't think it should be anywhere near the bird. I don't think you need it, it's too complicated," he continued.

Daniel, who is married to Rachel Weisz, announced in 2019 that he had become an American citizen.

And even though the actor isn't convinced by Thanksgiving foods, he does enjoy celebrating the occasion with friends.

"I do understand Thanksgiving. It's about giving thanks, as far as I understand," the 54-year-old joked. "I have and we do celebrate it. In fact, I have American friends as well so I've celebrated for quite a long time. I do. I think it's probably my favourite holiday."

Thanksgiving will be celebrated in America on Thursday.