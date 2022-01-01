Yann Demange to direct Blade

Yann Demange is to direct 'Blade'.

The 45-year-old filmmaker has stepped in to direct the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project after original helmer Bassam Tariq dropped out in September.

Yann's previous directing credits include the TV shows 'Top Boy' and 'Lovecraft Country'.

Mahershala Ali is still attached to play the lead role in the movie and Michael Starrbury has been hired to write a brand new script for the picture.

'Blade' is slated for release in September 2024 and is set to go into production in Atlanta next year.

Details about the film are being kept under wraps but sources say the plan is for the flick to be dark and gritty in tone and have similarities to the trilogy that saw Wesley Snipes play the human-vampire hybrid character between 1998 and 2004.

Bassam dropped out as director due to changes in the "production schedule" but will remain involved as an executive producer.

A Marvel statement read: "Due to continued shifts in our production schedule, Bassam is no longer moving forward as director of 'Blade' but will remain an executive producer on the film.

"We appreciate Bassam's talent and all the work he's done getting 'Blade' to where it is."

In his own statement, Bassam said: "It's been an honour working with the wonderful folks at Marvel. We were able to put together a killer cast and crew. Eager to see where the next director takes the film."

Ali has been praised by his predecessor Snipes and explained how he was thrilled to hear the kind words.

He said: "Man, you know, [I’m] humbled and so encouraged by that.

"Because he didn’t have to say that. Wasn’t nobody really asking him like that.

"So for him to come out and say that, somebody I look up to so much, I sincerely appreciated that. So thank you, brother."