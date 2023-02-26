Steven Spielberg to receive honorary Golden Bear at Berlinale

Steven Spielberg is to receive an honorary Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival.



On Tuesday, officials announced that the legendary filmmaker will be feted for lifetime achievement at the upcoming event, while the "homage" of the festival will also be devoted to his work.



"With an incredible career, Steven Spielberg has not only enchanted generations of viewers all over the world, but has also given a new meaning to the 'cinema' as the factory of dreams," said Berlinale director duo Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian. "Be it in the everlasting magic world of teenagers or in the reality that history has carved forever, his movies take us to a different level, where the big screen becomes the adequate surface for our emotions to be fulfilled. If Berlinale 2023 represents a new beginning we couldn't find a better start than the one offered by Spielberg's great work."



In addition, Spielberg's latest project, The Fabelmans, will be played during the Berlinale.



The festival is set to run from 16 - 26 February 2023.