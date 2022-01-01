Selma Blair reflects on bond with Christina Applegate amid MS battles

Selma Blair has reflected on her bond with Christina Applegate amid their battles with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The Cruel Intentions actress was diagnosed with the disease in 2018, while her The Sweetest Thing co-star revealed she was also fighting MS earlier this year.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Selma shared that she and Christina lean on each other for support amid their health struggles.

"Christina still supports me. She's just a strong one," she said. "She really is. She's such a nurturer. If you need something she's at your house. There have been things that I had been unglued, and she's like, 'I'm outside. Answer the door.' She's just amazing and strong and fun."

Meanwhile, Selma is knowledgeable about other topics relating to living with MS.

"I'm more like, 'OK, if you need help with canes,' and that stuff, 'cause I'm like, really into all of that, like all the things that help me get around, but she's getting it locked down," the 50-year-old continued.

Despite her diagnosis, Selma participated in several episodes of the latest series of Dancing with the Stars.